Having a Toothache? You Might Be At Risk Of Heart Attack

We often tend to take our oral health for granted. We ignore the stinging pain in our teeth and carry on with our lives as if nothing happened. However, ignoring tooth problems might not only cause serious infections but can also pave the way for many heart diseases.

According to a study published in the Harvard Medical Journal, people suffering from poor oral health, such as gum problems or tooth loss, are more likely than those with good dental health to experience cardiovascular issues including heart attacks or stroke.

Oral health and cardiovascular diseases relation:

Many studies have justified the relationship between oral health and cardiovascular diseases. They are as follows:

The viruses that cause infection of the gums result in diseases known as gingivitis and periodontitis which in turn also spread to other blood vessels in the body. This process, in turn, results in inflammation and damage that may lead to strokes, blood clots, and heart attacks. In addition, using antibiotics to treat a condition hasn’t been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Inflammation, the body’s immune response to the root problem, rather than bacteria, is what triggers a chain of tissue injury throughout the body, including the brain and the heart.

Gum disease and cardiovascular disease might not be directly related, but they might co-occur because of a third factor such as smoking, which is a major risk factor for both diseases. Poor access to healthcare and inactivity are also one of the main reasons for tooth infections leading to heart problems.

Solution:

Keep oral hygiene in mind. Always brush your teeth twice daily, once during the day and once at night. You must always floss your teeth once every week.

To keep oral infections leading to heart diseases at bay, you must cut short the habit of smoking or the consumption of e-cigarettes. Eating too much candy and sweets is also not advised.

If you suffer from oral problems, feel pain in your gums, or notice bleeding among others, always make it a point to consult a doctor immediately.

Include fresh fruits, and vegetables in your regular diet along with regular physical activity up to 30 minutes per day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here