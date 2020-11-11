Having Anxiety Issues? Avoid These in Your Diet to Stay Healthy

Anxiety is one of the most common problems people are facing in recent times. With the surge of the covid-19 cases, it has led to an increase in the anxiety and stress levels. Anxiety also affects the blood sugar level of the person.

However, what you eat plays an important role in keeping up with your emotions. Here are some foods and drinks you should avoid if you are having anxiety:

1. Alcohol: Avoid consuming alcohol if you have stress and anxiety as it hinders the functioning of central nervous system which controls the emotions. It also intensifies the symptoms associated with depression. Overuse of alcohol can affect thinking, understanding, reasoning, and controlling the motor function of the human body.

2. Caffeine: Much research has claimed that a large amount of caffeine can contribute to depression. It can also disrupt the sleeping process which can make it difficult to fall asleep or to stay asleep. Sleep correlates with moods and disturbed sleep can affect the mental health badly. It has also been found that anxiety is on an increase in people who drink beverages that contain caffeine like coffee, tea, and energy drinks. Caffeine can trigger high levels of anxiety in people.

3. Sugary Drinks: Sugary drinks can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels which can ultimately lead to anxiety. Avoid fruit juices available outside as it contains a lot of artificial sugar without enough fiber. The low-fiber drink can often lead to gas and indigestion that can lead to imbalanced blood sugar in the body.

4. Fast food: Even though fast food is cheap and easy, it really affects the health of the person consuming it. Food like hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, and other baked goods can increase the risk of depression and anxiety. Such food contains excess fats and sweets which can alter your emotions and moods. It can also lead to indigestion and inflammation in the stomach that can ultimately increase anxiety. Such processed food contains very low fiber.

5. Cakes and cookies: Sweet food like cake and cookies can really affect the blood sugar level of the body. It can cause a lot of anxiety. Food that contains a large amount of sugar can increase the blood sugar levels causing mood swings in people. Avoid food that contains artificial sugar and opt for natural fruits with raw and original sweetness.