Having Covid-like symptoms? It could be regular flu or even heat-related illness

If there was a common fever or cold or cough before the coronavirus arrived, we wouldn’t take it seriously thinking that it would get better after some time. But with the increasing severity of the Covid-19, we are now more concerned with the disease and its associated symptoms.

However, the severity of this terrible pandemic, which has been going on for two years, has diminished to some extent. But still, taking precautions and staying open-eyed is needed all the time.

There are many respiratory diseases like influenza that are almost similar to coronavirus. In addition, burning heat waves in various parts of the country during the ongoing pandemic often cause a lot of complications.

So, to deal with this situation, we need to know the exact factors.

Difference between regular flu and Covid-19:

The common flu symptoms are cough, fever, runny nose, body aches, headache, and extreme fatigue. Moreover, these are not critical and can be cured within a few days.

Meanwhile, the same symptoms exist in the case of coronavirus. Nevertheless, the difference is that Covid-19 is much more severe and contagious than regular flu. Former variants alpha or delta caused more damage to our respiratory tract causing symptoms like high fever, persistent cough, loss of smell and taste, fatigue and gastrointestinal. On the other hand, the recent variant called omicron had milder symptoms like sore throat, cough, and sneezing, similar to a common cold.

Is it a heat-related illness or Covid-19?

Heatstroke can vary from mild to severe symptoms. It can result in dizziness, red, swollen skin, nausea, and high body temperature up to 105 degrees. Depending on the disease, you may encounter various symptoms. Besides, its symptoms are similar to Covid-19 like high temperature, headache, and shallow breathing among others.

If you are having heat-related complications, then body temperature will decrease automatically. If not, then it might be Covid-19.

For any further confusion, find it out through the RT PCR Test for Covid-19 which takes at least a day to deliver the result.

