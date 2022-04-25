Having Digestion Issues? These Ayurvedic Practices Might Help

Stomach plays one of the most important roles in maintaining your health. When you monitor what you eat, you make sure you are giving your stomach only the essential and not any junk. But according to Ayurvedic doctor Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, in addition to having a good diet, one should avoid some daily practices to improve digestion.

On Instagram, the health expert explained the 5 mistakes one should avoid.

Bathing right after meals.

According to Ayurveda, the body is made up of five elements. Amongst these, the fire element gets activated after we have a meal. This is the element responsible for the digestion of food. But when we take a bath immediately after having a meal, we lower the body temperature and hence slow down the digestion process. It is advisable to have at least a 2-hour gap between your meal and the consecutive bath for proper digestion.

Walking right after meals

The Vata dosha is activated intensely when we walk, swim or exercise right after eating. This leads to improper digestion and hence the incomplete absorption of nutrients in turn leading to deficiencies that might cause problems later. Having lunch after 2 pm

According to Ayurveda, the body Pitta is highest when the sun is at its peak in the sky. This is between 12 pm and 2 pm every day. Since Pitta helps in easy digestion, one should have their lunch in the given time frame to avoid digestion issues. This is also the reason why lunch is considered to be the most important meal of the day and should always be heavy. Consuming curd at night

In the night, the Kapha dosha is always predominant along with the Pitta dosha. Eating curd at night can lead to Kapha overflow in the body which could cause disruption in digestion. This also leads to curd sitting in the stomach overnight and causing constipation the next morning. Sleeping right after Meals

One should eat their last meal of the day at least three hours before going to bed. This is because, according to Ayurveda, the body’s energy in the night is focused on two prominent things – healing the body, helping the mind “digest” the thoughts, experiences and emotions from the day. If we eat anything right before going to bed, it leads to the energy being diverted from these two actions to physical activity of digestion. This leads to the mental digestion and the physical healing processes to halt.

If you’re facing digestion issues lately, try using these tips in your daily life to improve gut health.

