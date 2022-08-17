Having Digestive Issues? Here’s How Shankha Mudra Can Help You

People adopt different ways to stay fit. While some of them hit the gym to get a muscular frame, others focus on their diet. The third category of people does yoga to stay fit. People, who practice yoga, not only stay healthy but also improve their longevity by staying flexible and keeping all their elements in balance.

According to The Free Press Journal, “Yogic mudras use the biological map called the homunculus map — in our brains to manage and manipulate powerful healing reactions in the body. The five elements of nature — earth, wind, fire, water and sky — are represented in one’s hand.” And the aim of yogic mudras is to create a balance in the bodily forces.

Shankha Mudra is one such yogic mudra that helps stimulate our biological events. The mudra is called so because the hands make a conch shell shape while we perform it. The inner spiral of our hands in Shankha is like the coils in our digestive system. This makes it the perfect yogic mudra to practice for people. However, the Shankha also symbolises the initiation of something new and positive, purity and confidence. Therefore, some other benefits of Shankha Mudra are –

Improves voice and speech.

Increases confidence and reduces stage fright.

Helps heal throat infections.

Provides a soothing effect on the mind.

Removes negativity and improves harmony in our surroundings.

Here’s how to practice Shankha Mudra:

Sit in a comfortable posture and keep your back straight.

Close your eyes before starting the mudra.

Hold your left thumb with all your right-hand fingers.

Place your left-hand fingers on the back of your right palm.

Gradually touch your right-hand thumb with the extended middle finger of your left hand.

Now join both hands to form a conch shape with them.

Make sure your hands are at the level of your chest.

Slowly chant “OM” for 15-20 mins while holding this posture.

