Having Irregular Periods? Follow These Tips to Regulate Your Menstrual Cycle

Regular periods are an indicator that your body is working normally. It is essential as it ables a woman to conceive in addition to being a key predictor of how healthy she is. Nevertheless, women may have a number of period-related issues during the course of their lifetime. One of the most common issues is irregular periods. The length of a typical menstrual cycle is 28 days, however, it can last anywhere from 21 to 38 days. Periods are considered irregular if you haven’t had it in more than 35 days or if you have bled within 21 days of your last period. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) or Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is one of the most common hormonal endocrine disorders affecting women between the age of 15 to 30.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha Akshar addressed the same issue and revealed that stress and anxiety are major factors of irregular menses. “Most of us live a very sedentary life where our daily routine doesn’t involve enough physical activity. It is advisable for women to spend some time doing various forward folding asanas. Such asanas boost intra-abdominal compression and correct abdominal and pelvic disorders,” he said.

To help you regulate your menstrual cycle, we have curated some extremely effective yoga asanas:

1. Malasana or Garland Pose

2. Adho Mukha Savasana or Downward Facing

3. Trikonasana or Triangle Pose

4. Chakrasana or Wheel Pose

5. Baddha Konasana or Butterfly Pose

While regular exercise is necessary for both physical and mental health to ensure normal hormone levels, overtraining can result in muscle wear and tear. It can also lead to bone and joint injury, as well as hormonal imbalance. Hence, this leads to irregular menstrual cycles. Therefore, according to netmends.com, health experts urge women to engage in moderate exercise. They recommended working out for 2.5 to 5 hours per week to maintain hormonal balance and manage menstrual periods.