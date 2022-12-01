Having Pre-Wedding Jitters? Follow These Tips To Calm Your Mind Before Your Big Day

Anxiety before marriage is quite common. You must be one of those rare people if you have not experienced it before your wedding festivities. Marriage is a big commitment and can give jitters to even the most courageous ones, thinking about what lies ahead in the future. Amidst all the fun, joy and celebrations, weddings can get really stressful. But there are strategies to reduce the tension. So if you are the bride-to-be or groom-to-be this season, keep reading this space to know how to avoid pre-wedding jitters.

Stay connected with your life partner

Whenever you feel tense or anxious about the wedding, think of your life partner. Remember that is why you have decided to tie the nuptial knot Even if you are not able to meet them physically, it can be a small conversation on the phone — which will keep both of you in touch.

Take some time to relax

Marriage is one of the biggest days of your life and takes a lot of preparations, which continue even at the last minute. However, amid this tight schedule, do not stop prioritising your mental health. Take some days off and indulge in self-care by practising mindfulness, meditation, etc. Apart from this, if any other activity calms you down, do that without giving it a second thought.

Seek help from a medical professional

People often fear the judgments passed by society if they try to seek help from a medical professional. Professionals are going to offer you a safe space where there is an ample amount of time to explore the things that are troubling you. If you have been suffering from panic attacks for a long time, it is a good idea to schedule professional therapy sessions as soon as your wedding date gets fixed.

Strike a conversation

Pre-wedding anxieties bring a lot of questions like, “Have I chosen the right life partner?” “Will my life change entirely after the marriage?” etc. In such a situation, talking with friends who are already married can prove to be immensely helpful.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here