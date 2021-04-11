Having Summer Blues? These 5 Fruits Will Keep You Hydrated

The scorching heat from April to July causes a lot of sweating, through which our bodies cool themselves and maintain temperature. Excessive sweating, however, can result in dehydration, which may cause heatstroke and death. There are ways to maintain optimum hydration in our bodies through our diet. Mentioned below are five fruits that can help us stay hydrated in the summer.

The name makes it the obvious top candidate for maintaining and replenishing the fluid content in our body. The ripe red fruit contains more than 90 per cent water in addition to being a source for vitamin C and having antioxidants, cardio-protective, anti-diabetic properties.

Summer is the season of mangoes, which contains over 83 per cent water. Naturally, this is another perfect fruit to maintain hydration in summer. Mangoes contain Vitamins A, B complex, C, E and K and essential minerals such as potassium, phosphorous, calcium and magnesium among others. Mangoes also contain polyphenols that protect against heart ailments, diabetes and cancer among others.

This tangy and sweet-tasting tropical fruit has about 86 per cent water content. Pineapple is a storehouse of essential minerals like manganese and vitamin C. It is a good source of dietary fibre, which helps in digestion and also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Strawberries, like watermelon, contain over 91 per cent water. Like the other fruits in this list, strawberries contain essential vitamins and minerals. The phenols in strawberries possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and also have a protective effect on cellular metabolism.

Cucumber is used as a vegetable in kitchens across the world but is botanically a fruit. Cucumber contains about 95 per cent water and is a perfect summer fruit to keep us hydrated. It can be had raw or as part of a recipe. Apart from their well-known detoxing capability, cucumbers possess antioxidant properties and can help in treating diabetes, irritations of the skin and swelling. It has a cooling effect on our skin and is often used as a face mask.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here