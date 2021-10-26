Hawaii Set to Welcome Tourists From November 1

One of the world’s most beautiful and popular island destinations in the world, Hawaii is easing its restrictions for Covid-19 in the state. The island state has recently announced that it will officially welcome tourists back on its soil starting November 1.

The announcement was made by the Governor of the state, David Ige, recently. Ige took to Twitter and in a series of tweets mentioned that the island’s much-preferred tourist hotspots will welcome fully vaccinated domestic travellers.

In his first tweet he wrote,” “I’m encouraged by the continuing trend of lower case counts of COVID in our islands. Our hospitals are doing better and seeing fewer patients. This gives us the ability to move forward in our economic recovery and safely welcome back fully vaccinated domestic travellers.”

Hawaii, which is home to the world’s most active volcanoes, will also allow non-essential, business travellers as well to visit the island. In the following tweet, the Governor said they are constantly seeking information from federal government plans on international travel and they should have a plan in place by November 8, 2021.

In a concluding tweet, Ige mentioned that they will “continue to monitor case counts and hospitalisation,” status’ in the islands as the health and safety of the residents is paramount.

Earlier last month, Ige had urged tourists to delay/postpone their travel plans to the state due to a surge in Covid-19 cases on the island but never officially stopped the state’s ‘Safe Travel’ program. The said program allowed domestic visitors to skip Covid-19 related mandatory 10-day quarantine if they’ve been fully vaccinated in the United States. Whereas, domestic travellers arriving from the mainland and other US territories who aren’t vaccinated must provide a negative test result to bypass the compulsory 10-day quarantine, the Times of India reported.

The island state began easing restrictions earlier this year, but the increasing spread of the delta variant compelled the authorities to tighten up on travel, gathering sizes restrictions.

