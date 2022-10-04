Hazardous Products Found At Home And How To Handle Them

Making a house childproof is a big task. Even if you think your house is free from any hazardous products, it is possible you might have missed out on some. A few products used in our day-to-day lives, if handled as directed, are always safe to use. But if not used and stored properly, they can lead to serious health risks. One needs to be more attentive, especially if they have little ones or pets at home. We will help you to identify some of these hazardous products in your home:

In Living Room

Furniture polish, air fresheners, carpet and rug cleaners, and household foggers are commonly available in homes. These often contain harmful substances that can cause irritation to your skin, eyes, neck and nose. Products like carpet and rug cleaners are even more dangerous. Inhaling their fumes can cause dizziness, nausea, loss of appetite, and disorientation.

Always use these products in well-ventilated areas and never inhale fumes directly. For products like air fresheners, do not spray them around an open flame. When using household foggers, seal away any toys, cookware, or food lying around. Clean surfaces of the room after its use and air out the room.

In Bathroom

Commonly found in bathrooms are toilet and drain cleaners, and mold and mildew removers. These contain harmful chemicals that can cause breathing problems, and irritate your eyes and skin.

Always wear gloves and if anything spills on your skin, wash off immediately. Remember to keep the room well-ventilated.

In Kitchen

The list in this room includes dishwashing detergents, oven cleaners, antibacterial cleaners, window and glass cleaners, and insecticides. Skin irritation, burns, and irritation to eyes, nose, and throat are common if used without care.

Opt for non-toxic alternatives to these products if possible. Don’t forget to wear gloves and safety goggles.

In Laundry Room

You might come across bleach, insecticides, all-purpose cleaners and laundry detergent in this room. Most of these are poisonous and can cause dizziness, sleepiness, nausea, loss of appetite, and disorientation, among others.

Protect your skin with gloves and keep windows open. Never mix products like bleach with other household cleaning products.

