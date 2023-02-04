HAZRAT ALI BIRTHDAY 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Born in 599 AD, Hazrat Ali is one of the most well-known and much revered religious figures among the followers of Islam. He was born on the thirteenth day of the Islamic month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar or Hijri calendar. According to the Hijri calendar, this year the birthday of Hazrat Ali is on February 4.

Ali ibn Abi Talib was one of the Caliphs to rule Islam after Prophet Muhammad. The Shias consider him as the first Caliph and Imam after Prophet Muhammad while the Sunnis consider Hazrat Ali as the fourth Rasidun Caliph. Although both Shias and Sunnis acknowledge that Hazrat Ali was an upright leader and a devout Muslim, the two sects have different ways of honouring him.

Mecca, the holiest place in Islam, is where Hazrat Ali was born and he was the first person to accept Islam as his religion and to embrace Muhammad as God’s messenger. The reign of Hazrat Ali lasted till 661 and he was martyred on the 19th day of Ramadan as he was worshipping in the Great Mosque of Kufa and Ibn Muljam wounded him in the head with a poisonous sword.

HAZRAT ALI’S BIRTHDAY: QUOTES

“You should have hope in God alone and should fear nothing but your sins” . “A person’s intellect becomes apparent through his dealings, and a man’s character is known by the way he exercises authority” “He who has a thousand friends has not a friend to spare, and he who has one enemy will meet him everywhere” “To make one good action succeed another, is the perfection of goodness”

HAZRAT ALI’S BIRTHDAY: MESSAGES

May we continue to seek blessings of Hazrat Ali and have a blessed life. Let Allah’s light shine in every area of our lives and guide us. Warm wishes on Hazrat Ali’s birthday. Warm wishes on the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birthday. May your home be filled with happiness and good fortune! As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali, I wish that we are always there to seek blessings from Hazrat Ali and have a blessed life. The commemoration of Hazrat Ali’s birthday shows us we are all fortunate to have Allah’s blessings in our life at all times. Warm wishes on Hazrat Ali’s birthday.

