Anamika Khanna to Open FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week with a Grand Alfresco Showcase

Fashion designer Anamika Khanna will set in motion the start of the fully physical, season fluid edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week scheduled from 12-16 October 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Everything is AK-OK when it’s Anamika Khanna. The highly anticipated alfresco showcase will celebrate her creations from her label AK-OK which is inspired by underground warriors, women who battle immense challenges but are able to pull through and make the world a more caring, interesting, and beautiful place.

The label which was created in 2019, came to fruition with the support of her two sons – Vishesh and Viraj Khanna. AK-OK is an energy of acceptance, freedom and versatility. Every collection hinges on modernity and is timeless at the same time.

Anamika had presented the label’s powerful collection at Lakmé Fashion Week in the year 2021, where Shraddha Kapoor was the showstopper. Shraddha looked uber chic in a black asymmetrical dress with intricate texture detailing. The collection was modern yet timeless and had pieces that translate easily from day to night. Fluid shapes with a colour palette featuring whites, blacks, blues, and little bits of metal were aesthetically presented in a larger than life showcase.

The label has also been adorned by celebrities including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was one of the first actors to sport an ensemble from the brand. Stars who have carried off the designs from the label in the past include Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Kusha Kapila, Sonakshi Sinha, and Neha Dhupia, to name a few.

The five day event will also feature showcases by leading designers such as Abraham and Thakore, Anand Kabra, Gaurang, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, Nachiket Barve, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Payal Singhal, Shyamal and Bhumika, Satya Paul, Shantnu and Nikhil, Rina Dhaka and Pawan Sachdeva, Aisha Rao, Abhishek Sharma, Anushree Reddy, Diksha Khanna, Eshaa Amiin, Guapa, Limerick, by Abirr and Nanki, Mishru, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Nikhita – Mynah Designs, Nirmooha, Sanjukta Dutta, Studio Medium, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi, Swatti Kapoor and Varun Nidhika.

The grand opening showcase will be held on October 11th at the Fountain of Joy at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

