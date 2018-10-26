English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Head, Neck Cancer Survivors at Increased Suicide Risk
Its found that head and neck cancer survivors are two times more likely to commit suicide than survivors of other cancers and four times more likely than the general population.
Despite improved survival rates among cancer patients, those treated for head and neck cancers are at an increased risk of death by suicide, a new study has found.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
