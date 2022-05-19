Healing Properties To Keeping Evil Spirits Away: Know Interesting Facts About Garlic

Garlic is widely used in a large number of food preparations across countries. It’s abundantly used in Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisines. Garlic has an intense smell and it’s essentially used as a spice in Indian cuisines. Though the debate is on, whether garlic is a spice or vegetable, botanically it’s categorised as a vegetable.

According to Dr. Naved Sabir of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi technically garlic is a vegetable, but it is also used as a spice. The reason for this is that a curry of garlic alone cannot be made. This is why it is processed and used more as a spice.

Apart from being an essential ingredient in every kitchen across many countries, garlic also has several health benefits. India is the second largest garlic producer in the world after China.

The origin of garlic is associated with the legend of Samudra Manthan as per Hindu mythology. It is said that the origin of garlic is linked to the beheading of two demons, Rahu and Ketu, by Lord Vishnu after Samudra Manthan. After the beheading of the demons a few drops of blood fell on the ground and from that garlic and onion emerged. However, according to other legends garlic was first found in Egypt around 5000 years ago. In ancient Egypt garlic was also being used for mummification of bodies, according to many historical texts.

According to Charak Samhita, the oldest text on Ayurveda written in 700-800 BC, garlic is helpful in curing the problems of intestinal worms, leprosy and joint or bone pain. It’s hot in nature and it is advised to be consumed in limited quantities during summer season, as per the Ayurvedic texts.

The intense smell and pungent taste of garlic comes from the large quantity of sulphur in it. Garlic is also rich in antiviral, antifungal and antibiotic properties, according to Delhi based Ayurvedacharya Dr RP Singh. It is a natural blood thinner and these are a few reasons why it also has a great importance in Ayurveda.

Garlic is used widely in Indian food as it reduces the rancidity of vegetables. In Thai and Chinese preparations Garlic is used to reduce the negative effect of non-veg food items and fat content.

In Romania, garlic is believed to be protecting people and homes from evil spirits and ghosts.

