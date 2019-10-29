189 Fresh Cases of Dengue Reported in Delhi Last Week, 833 People Test Positive This Year

Around 189 fresh cases of dengue were reported in Delhi last week, taking the total count of people tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease so far this year to over 830. Dengue is spread by bite of female mosquito - Aedes aegypti. These mosquitoes breed in clean stagnant water and bite during early morning and in the evening before dusk.

According to a report by The Times of India, as per a municipal corporation report on Monday, malaria cases in the national capital have also risen this year. So far, 574 people have tested positive for malaria, the report said.

Dengue had infected 644 people till October 19 this year and with the fresh 189 cases last week, the total people tested positive for dengue fever this year stands at 833, the daily reported the civic authorities saying.

In the month of October, the national capital has witnessed 206 cases of malaria, while 214 people were tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease in September.

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) report, of the total 833 dengue cases in the national capital, 551 were recorded in October, September saw 190 cases. August, July and June reported 52, 18 and 11 cases respectively. The remaining cases were reported between January and May.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) tabulates the data of mosquito-borne diseases in the national capital.

At least 56 people were tested positive for malaria in August, while July saw 54 cases. June, May and August saw 35, 8 and 1 malaria cases respectively, SDMC said.

According to the report, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the national capital has so far recorded the lowest number of cases of dengue this year, in comparison to the last five years, and appealed the people of Delhi to keep up the collective efforts till the next month.

"Latest figures show that till October 26 there have been 833 cases of dengue in Delhi this year so far, and there has been no casualty. This is the lowest figure for Delhi in the last five years," Jain was quoted as saying by the national daily.

The minister further added that Delhi is "well on course to defeat dengue this year" and made an appeal before people asking them to keep working on preventive measures and generate awareness about mosquito-borne diseases.

The SDMC report said that, the national capital saw at least 132 cases of chikungunya so far this year.

The municipal body recorded 2,798 dengue cases last year and four people died of the disease. The city also recorded 473 cases of malaria and 165 cases of chikungunya.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.