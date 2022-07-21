4 Fruits That Can Sabotage Your Weight Loss Regime And Derail You From Your Track

Fruits are packed with vitamins, fibre, and other essential nutrients that contribute to a healthy diet. Numerous fruits are low in calories and high in fibre, which may help you lose weight, but did you know that some can even undermine your workout efforts?

Yes, that is true! You might be eating some fruits and believing they will help you lose weight, but they may be doing the opposite.

Check out the list below to learn about the fruits that may contribute to weight gain:

1. Bananas

Bananas are commonly eaten as a pre-workout snack. Aside from being delicious, they are also quite healthy if consumed in moderation. However, if you’re trying to lose weight, you shouldn’t eat more than one banana per day because bananas are high in natural sugars and calories. A medium-sized (118-gram) banana contains 105 calories and only 1 gram of protein.

2. Mango

Just like bananas, mangoes are rich in calories. They are delicious, sweet fruit carrying high nutritional content. If you are a huge fan of this fruit and can’t resist eating it, you should reconfigure your diet for the day or do more cardio exercises on the days you consume it. Mango contains 99 calories and only 1.4 grams of protein per cup serving.

3. Avocado

Avocados should be consumed in moderation if they are included in your diet since they contain a lot of calories. Though they are a good source of healthy fats.

Note for those seeking to gain weight: One of the best things about this fruit is that it is extremely versatile and can be used in a variety of ways. Half or medium-size avocado has 161 calories and 2 grams of protein.

4. Coconut meat

The white pulpy flesh at the bottom of the coconut is known as coconut meat. It is high in calories and carbohydrates. Therefore, excessive consumption of these can result in fat accumulation in your body. Coconut meat contains 99 calories and 1 gram of protein per 1 ounce or 28-gram serving.

Dry fruits such as apricots, raisins, almonds, and others can also cause weight gain. Dry fruits have low water content and high-calorie content. 1 cup of raisins includes 500 calories, while 1 cup of prunes includes 450 calories.

So, if you’re focusing on reducing weight, make note of the above points.

