4 Things That You Must Include In Your Morning Routine To Kick-Start Your Day
1-MIN READ

4 Things That You Must Include In Your Morning Routine To Kick-Start Your Day

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 17:33 IST

New Delhi, India

You no longer have to dread waking up early in the morning. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

You no longer have to dread waking up early in the morning. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

Simple ideas that will help your good morning even better

If you have ever woken up in the morning feeling tired, you are not the only one. Most of us dread waking up simply because it is a crazy world out there and we have not yet learnt the mantra for having a brilliant day ahead.

Even though you might not be able to anticipate what your day is going to look like in advance and plan for it, you can always make sure that you are ready to face whatever comes your way head-on.

For that to happen you need to wake up and ensure that you have a good start to your day.  Here are five things that you can add to your morning routine:-

  1. Always Drink Water Before Coffee/ Tea 
    This bed-tea habit has to go out of the window because a lot of research has shown that it is actually detrimental to drink coffee or tea before water in the morning. Water also helps out in keeping the lymphatic system in balance.
  2. Do Not Avoid Vitamin D
    It is a great habit to soak in some natural light early in the morning.
  3. Try To Exercise In The Morning
    Never a bad idea to sweat it out early in the morning, this will get you super energised for the rest of your day.
  4. Meditate
    Meditating in the morning will boost your mood and help you focus on work even more.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a

first published:July 21, 2022, 17:33 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 17:33 IST