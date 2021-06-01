42% Covid Deaths In Meerut Linked To Tobacco Consumption

Meerut, the western city in Uttar Pradesh, has so far reported 767 Covid-related deaths and 320 (42%) of the victims were consuming tobacco products, doctors have said. The 320 people include those who either used to smoke cigarettes or consume tobacco in other ways.

According to doctors, smoking directly affects the lungs, and the protective layer inside the body. Covid-19 finds safe haven in such people who are habitual smokers or have addiction to other tobacco products. Moreover, the risk of getting serious illness or fatal consequences multiplies, as has been seen in Meerut.

Doctors have raised an alarm for smokers and warned they could be the next in line during the anticipated third wave of Covid-19. Hence, they have advised people with smoking addiction to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid disastrous consequences during the next phase of the pandemic.

The doctors’ warning also holds importance as the second wave of Covid-19 mostly affected the young adults who formed a large population of the overall smokers in the country. Such people with compromised immune systems couldn’t survive the deadly wave which even took a heavy toll on healthier people.

Although the second wave of Covid-19 is now subsiding across the country with around 1.50 lakh fresh cases, the daily casualties are still a cause for worry. India is still reporting 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths every day.

Experts have suggested the third wave could arrive in August-September this year, though there is no certainty over its severity.

However, acceleration in the vaccination program till then could lessen the impact of the next wave. India has so far administered more than 21 crore doses to its population. https://www.mohfw.gov.in/

