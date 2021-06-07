Amphotericin-B Shows Adverse Reactions In Black Fungus Patients In MP

Mucormycosis patients showed adverse reactions after they were injected with Amphotericin-B during their treatment at different hospitals in three districts of Madhya Pradesh. Following shots of Amphotericin-B, patients started complaining of severe chill, high fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. These side effects of injection were seen in Indore, Sagar and Jabalpur districts of the state.

Seeing the side effects, Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital in Sagar has banned the use of Amphotericin-B injections.

Across the country, Amphotericin-B is being used as a pivotal antifungal drug in mucormycosis treatment.

The side effects of the Amphotericin-B injections were seen in Mucormycosis patients in Indore’s Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital, Sagar’s Bundelkhand Medical College and Jabalpur’s Jabalpur Medical College.

According to Indore’s MY Hospital management, the side effects were seen in 40 percent of the patients who were injected with Amphotericin-B. Many patients here are experiencing side effects like vomiting, dizziness and tingling in the body and such symptoms are visible after the patients receive two or three doses. The situation is being monitored, management said.

Currently, there are 27 mucormycosis patients in Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. They all were given Amphotericin-B injection. The dean of Bundelkhand Medical College stopped the usage of Amphotericin-B injection as soon as he came to know about the side effects of the injection. Now the patients are being given other medicines instead of injections.

In Jabalpur Medical College too, the condition of 60 black fungus patients out of total 126 have worsened due to the same injection. The patients admitted in two wards of the medical college started having severe shivering, fever, vomiting, and nervousness 10 minutes after they were injected with Amphotericin-B. Later patients were given anti-reaction medicine and they got relief.

At least 12,000 cases of black fungus infections have been reported in India. Cases of black fungus are being reported mostly in patients who have recovered from Covid-19. Black fungus has a mortality rate of about 50 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here