Anxiety and Depression Can Trigger Smartphone Addiction

People who are less emotionally stable and suffer from anxiety and depression are more likely to be addicted to their smartphones, according to a research.Emotional stability is characterised by being emotionally resilient. The study found that being less emotionally stable was associated with problematic smartphone behaviour.People who struggle with their mental health are more likely to intensively use their smartphone as a form of therapy and that the less conscientious individuals are, the more likely they are to be addicted to their phones.As levels of anxiety increase, problematic smartphone use also increases, the findings showed."Problematic smartphone use is more complex than previously thought and our research has highlighted the interplay of various psychological factors in the study of smartphone use," Zaheer Hussain, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Derby in Britain, said in a statement."This is because people may be experiencing problems in their lives such as stress, anxiety, depression, family problems, so in that state they are emotionally unstable, meaning they may seek respite in very excessive smartphone use. This is worrying," Hussain said.For the study, a team of psychologists conducted an online study with 640 smartphone users, aged between 13-69 years, to find out the association between smartphone use and personality traits.The results showed that people who are "closed off" or less open with their emotions are more likely to have problems with smartphone use."They may be engaging in passive social network use, where you spend a lot of time on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, browsing other peoples' comments, pictures, and posts, and not posting anything of your own and not engaging in discussion with others, so there is no real positive social interaction while social networking," Hussain noted.