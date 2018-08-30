Aromatherapy Brings Holistic Approach to Beauty: Blossom Kochhar

New Delhi: Aromatherapy brings a holistic approach to beauty through mind, body and soul synergy, says aromatherapist Blossom Kochhar, who suggests that inhaling appropriate fragrance can reduce stress and give more energy."Aromatherapy brings about holistic approach to beauty through mind, body and soul synergy. Aroma means scent, and therapy means treatment."Aromatherapy, then, is the use of the fragrant parts of aromatic plants to improve your health and general well being. First, of course, aromatherapy offers pure enjoyment. Taking a whiff of a spice in your kitchen or a bouquet of flowers is fundamental aromatherapy," Blossom, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies said."Aromatherapy has many other benefits too. Inhaling the appropriate fragrance can reduce stress, lift a depression, hasten a good night's sleep, soothe your soul, or give you more energy. These essentially look into the well-being of the consumer, thus helping in calming the soul and enhancing the inner beauty in turn making you feel beautiful, positive and confident externally."Thus, it is clear, that traditional remedies of alternative healing like aromatherapy work wonders on your skin and body, without causing any irritation or harmful effects, and in turn enhancing your beauty," she added.Blossom, along with daughter Samantha Kochhar, recently conducted a full day education seminar for beauty professionals where they also unveiled festive skincare, hairstyles and make-up trends.Talking about what inspires her to create natural products, she said it was the idea of creating beauty solutions that had the same green, natural life giving philosophy that she grew up with -- "What we apply should be as healing and effective as what we eat".This is what gave birth to Aroma Magic."This was a result of immense amount of hard work, sleepless nights and a life long journey of studying, experimenting, blending and creating," she said.At a time when every brand is promoting natural and organic products, Blossom says consumers must check on authenticity. Verification can be done by checking the accreditations it has and looking at how the manufacturing process of the products are taken forth."Today's consumers are very aware of the products they are purchasing and know exactly the questions they need to ask to verify the credibility of the brand," said the veteran, who also feels that in present-day Bollywood, actresses Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra flaunt perfect skin tone and hair.