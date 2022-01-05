As Covid-19 Poses Fresh Threat, Here're a Few Asanas To Keep You Fit

Coronavirus has affected people’s lifestyles all around the globe. Now with the emergence of the Omicron variant, the cases of Covid-19 are rising in record numbers in India and other countries. Experts are advising people to pay extra attention to their health now. Patients suffering from other diseases like diabetes are being advised by Yoga instructors to perform asanas at home to remain fit amid the fresh threat of coronavirus.

Yoga instructor Savita Yadav has taught Yoga asanas to deal with the disease through ‘Chakki Chalan’ and Vakraasan.

Before doing both the exercises, do some warm-up on your yoga mat. You can also perform meditation before doing these exercises.

Chakki Chalanasana: Sit with your legs straight and hold both your hands together. Then bend forward and move your hands from right to left. Repeat it ten times, then rotate from left to right ten times. After a short break, repeat the same process, but this time, widen your legs a little more. In the third cycle, repeat the same process with the legs completely widened.

Vakraasana: Sit on the mat in Dandasana, breathe in, and straighten your spine. Bend the left leg, place the left foot on the ground from the top of the right knee. Now, fold the right leg and place the foot on the ground near the left hip. Bring the right hand over the left leg. Hold the thumb of the left foot. Twist the torso as much as possible while exhaling. Now turn the neck just enough to look at your left shoulder. Rest the left hand on the ground and breath normally.

Stay in this pose for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat all these steps on the other side as well. Do not practice this asana if it causes inconvenience the first time.

