Asthma Management in Monsoon explained by experts. Watch It Here!

For most of us, the rains bring a much-awaited respite from the sweltering heat. But this is not universally true. 1A significant percentage of India’s population routinely struggles with several chronic respiratory conditions. Asthma is one of these areas of concern, with at least one in every 10 of an estimated 1.5-2 crore asthma patients globally coming from India.

As a part of Cipla’s public awareness initiative #GoodAdviceForGoodBreathing, Dr Sushmita Roychowdhury and Dr Vivek Nangia helped break down common misconceptions and shared some critical advice on how to best manage asthma during the humid, rainy weather.

Here are some of the key highlights of what those living with asthma should do to better manage their condition during the monsoon.

What increases the risk of asthma attacks during the monsoon?

Increase in the indoor dampness levels, dust and dust mites might create a massive trigger for many asthmatics. In addition, exposure to pets and their dander and even getting involved in the cleaning of the house can trigger an attack. This is why it’s so important to have proper ventilation and to use your inhaler as prescribed by your doctor.

When it comes to cleaning your home and surroundings, ensure that you get help from those who can handle the mould, dust and even the smell of the disinfectants without suffering any allergic reactions.

The Indian monsoon season also brings with it a wave of Influenza or the common cold. Contracting a simple cold and cough can escalate into a full-blown asthma attack if it is not treated quickly.

What is some critical advice for asthmatics right now?

Get vaccinated. The global pandemic has forced us to up our personal and public hygiene levels. But remember that asthmatics have different triggers. Like in other chronic conditions, controlling your asthma and understanding your triggers is essential. Regular use of controller inhalers as prescribed by your doctor and seeing your doctor quickly if you contract a secondary infection can reduce the severity of your attacks.

It is crucial to get over the fear of inhalers. 2 Inhalers are effective and convenient as they deliver small, measured doses of medicine directly to the airways. Rather than tablets and syrups that take longer to provide relief and have more side effects, getting comfortable using inhalers is vital to managing your condition.

It is necessary to talk to your doctor and understand details like your peak flow meter readings, lung capacity and how to use your device to assure the best results.

Overall, we must recognise that environmental triggers like dust, mould, and other factors make managing asthma in the monsoon tricky. But having good asthma control and using inhalers as prescribed by your doctor can help reduce worsening of symptoms.

