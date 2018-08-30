English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Boys Report More Teenage Dating Violence Than Girls: Study
Health-care providers, parents and care givers, schools and others can protect teens from dating violence by helping them define what healthy relationships looks like, even before their first date, the researchers noted.
A young model displays a teenager outfit by Ukraine's youngest designer 13 year-old Emely Arfush during a Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
Loading...
When it comes to teen dating, boys are more likely to report being the victim of violence -- hit, slapped, or pushed -- than girls, a new study has found.
The researchers found that overall, fewer teens are experiencing physical abuse from their dating partners, with five per cent of teens reporting it in 2013, down from six per cent in 2003.
However, the team also found that 5.8 per cent of boys and 4.2 per cent of girls said they had experienced violence from their partners in the past year.
"A lot of our interventions assume that the girl is always the victim, but these findings tell us that it isn't always so," said senior author Elizabeth Saewyc, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.
"And relationship violence, be it physical, sexual or other forms, and regardless who the perpetrator is, is never OK," Saewyc added.
For the study, published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, the research team analysed 35,900 youth in grade seven to 12 who were in relationships.
The findings highlighted that there is need for more support programmes for both boys and girls who are in relationship, the researcher said.
"Young people who experience violence by their partners are more likely to act out and take unnecessary risks, and also can go into depression or think about or attempt suicide," said first author Catherine Shaffer from the Simon Fraser University.
"That's why it's good to see that decline in dating violence over a 10-year span. It suggests that healthy relationship programmes are making an impact among youth," Shaffer added.
Health-care providers, parents and care givers, schools and others can protect teens from dating violence by helping them define what healthy relationships looks like, even before their first date, the researchers noted.
The researchers found that overall, fewer teens are experiencing physical abuse from their dating partners, with five per cent of teens reporting it in 2013, down from six per cent in 2003.
However, the team also found that 5.8 per cent of boys and 4.2 per cent of girls said they had experienced violence from their partners in the past year.
"A lot of our interventions assume that the girl is always the victim, but these findings tell us that it isn't always so," said senior author Elizabeth Saewyc, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.
"And relationship violence, be it physical, sexual or other forms, and regardless who the perpetrator is, is never OK," Saewyc added.
For the study, published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, the research team analysed 35,900 youth in grade seven to 12 who were in relationships.
The findings highlighted that there is need for more support programmes for both boys and girls who are in relationship, the researcher said.
"Young people who experience violence by their partners are more likely to act out and take unnecessary risks, and also can go into depression or think about or attempt suicide," said first author Catherine Shaffer from the Simon Fraser University.
"That's why it's good to see that decline in dating violence over a 10-year span. It suggests that healthy relationship programmes are making an impact among youth," Shaffer added.
Health-care providers, parents and care givers, schools and others can protect teens from dating violence by helping them define what healthy relationships looks like, even before their first date, the researchers noted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top Interior Modifications Done by DC Design: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
- Updated Google 'Wear' OS Coming With Easy Swipe Feature
- Payal Rohatgi Takes Jab at Swara Bhasker's Masturbation Scene from Veere Di Wedding; Read Her Killer Reply
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Australian Great Tim Cahill Set to Join Jamshedpur FC for ISL 5
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...