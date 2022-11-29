Can Excessive Sugar Intake Lead to Diabetes? Find Out

That consuming sugar causes diabetes is a widely held notion. Many people believe that consuming foods with high sugar content– sweets, for instance– is the main cause of diabetes. Research suggests that it is not that simple. There are multiple factors that affect a person’s chances of developing Type 2 diabetes. These could include genetics, obesity, and other comorbidities. In addition, sugar is not just found in sweets and other similar delicacies but also in dairy products, fruits, and vegetables. So, is processed sugar the culprit behind diabetes?

We can go about this question by looking at the types of diabetes. It is clear that Type 1 diabetes is not caused by sugar or any other lifestyle factor. It is a condition brought on when your immune system destroys the insulin-producing cells in your pancreas.

With Type 2 diabetes, sugar has a role to play but can not be isolated as the sole culprit. Consuming large amounts of sugar means that you are consuming a lot of calories. That, in turn, means that you are increasing your chances of becoming overweight. Being overweight increases your chances of contracting Type 2 diabetes. In such a scenario, you would be putting yourself at risk of contracting diabetes if you consume too much sugar. However, note that it is only one of the factors that make you vulnerable to developing the illness. Other factors, such as a family history of diabetes, are also crucial.

There is one particular type of sugar you must be aware of, though. This is high-fructose corn syrup– an artificial sugar made from corn syrup. Studies suggest that excessive consumption of this particular type of sugar can lead to insulin resistance. This means that your body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels will be weakened over time. It is essential to note the word “excessive" here. Excess of most materials in your body is likely to cause damage. Instead of explicitly trying to avoid sugar (which has its own harms), it is better to focus on consuming a balanced diet.

