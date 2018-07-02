English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cure For Cancer? Scientists Identify Gene That Can Help Treat Disease in Major Medical Breakthrough
Its identification could lead to the development of new treatments for a "variety of diseases including cancer, diabetes and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis", said CSIRO researcher Cameron Stewart.
The gene that strengthens the human immunity system has been identified by Australian scientists, it was revealed earlier today.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO )identified the gene that plays a critical role in regulating the body's immune response to infection including cancer and diabetes.
The gene has existed for 500 million years. Its identification could lead to the development of new treatments for a "variety of diseases including cancer, diabetes and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis", said CSIRO researcher Cameron Stewart.
"Our immune system produces proteins called cytokines that help fortify the immune system and work to prevent viruses and other pathogens from replicating and causing disease," Stewart said in a statement.
The yet unnamed gene, currently referred to as C6 or f106, "regulates this process by switching off the production of certain cytokines to stop our immune response from spiralling out of control", Xinhua news agency reported.
The C6 has existed for more than 500 million years, preserved and passed down from simple organisms all the way to humans. But only now are we gaining insights into its importance, the scietists said.
