English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Delhi Woman Weighing 200 Kg Loses 30 Kg After Surgery
It took almost five hours for a team of six doctors to complete the challenging operation.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Jakub Cejpek/ shutterstock.com)
A 52-year-old woman weighing 200 kg, who underwent a six-hour lifesaving bariatric surgery at a hospital here has lost 30 kg and is currently recuperating well, the hospital said on Wednesday.
It took almost five hours for a team of six doctors to complete the challenging operation and doctors from pulmonology, cardiology, endocrinology and anaesthesia ensured that the surgery went off smoothly in December last year.
Dr Randeep Wadhawan, Director - Bariatric and GI Surgery at Fortis Hospital located in Vasant Kunj here, told reporters that specialised operation tables and equipment had to be arranged in the hospital.
"Reaching the point of incursion under the layers of fat was a challenge. Besides, the time management was essential as the anaesthetic administered to the patient was the same that would have been administered to a lean patient," he said.
A resident of Delhi, Anju Chowdhary was facing difficulty in walking and breathing. "Her body mass index that normally should be less than 30 was above 75, which is huge," said Wadhawan.
She also had hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes mellitus besides depression due to her health issues, the doctor said.
"I had lost hope. Every time I tried to lose weight by starting radical lifestyle changes, I used to gain more weight. I was in pain physically and emotionally...I hardly used to socialise," Anju said.
"I am feeling motivated now to lose 100 kgs as assured by the doctors, but it will take me nearly 18 months," she added.
There were 650 million adults who were found obese worldwide, while more than 1.9 billion people were found overweight, as per a World Health Organisation (2016) report.
According to the World Obesity Federation 2017 data, the obesity level in India is set to jump to around 5 per cent from 3.7 per cent by 2025.
Also Watch
It took almost five hours for a team of six doctors to complete the challenging operation and doctors from pulmonology, cardiology, endocrinology and anaesthesia ensured that the surgery went off smoothly in December last year.
Dr Randeep Wadhawan, Director - Bariatric and GI Surgery at Fortis Hospital located in Vasant Kunj here, told reporters that specialised operation tables and equipment had to be arranged in the hospital.
"Reaching the point of incursion under the layers of fat was a challenge. Besides, the time management was essential as the anaesthetic administered to the patient was the same that would have been administered to a lean patient," he said.
A resident of Delhi, Anju Chowdhary was facing difficulty in walking and breathing. "Her body mass index that normally should be less than 30 was above 75, which is huge," said Wadhawan.
She also had hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes mellitus besides depression due to her health issues, the doctor said.
"I had lost hope. Every time I tried to lose weight by starting radical lifestyle changes, I used to gain more weight. I was in pain physically and emotionally...I hardly used to socialise," Anju said.
"I am feeling motivated now to lose 100 kgs as assured by the doctors, but it will take me nearly 18 months," she added.
There were 650 million adults who were found obese worldwide, while more than 1.9 billion people were found overweight, as per a World Health Organisation (2016) report.
According to the World Obesity Federation 2017 data, the obesity level in India is set to jump to around 5 per cent from 3.7 per cent by 2025.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street