GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

Eat Dinner Before 9 PM To Lower Risk Of Breast And Prostate Cancer

Studies suggest eating earlier can reduce the chances of these types of cancer by 20% .

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2018, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eat Dinner Before 9 PM To Lower Risk Of Breast And Prostate Cancer
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Voyagerix/ Istock.com)
Having your last meal before 9 pm or at least two hours before going to bed could lower the risk of breast and prostate cancer, suggests a new study.

Compared to those who have supper after 10 pm or those who go to bed right after meal, people who take their evening meal before 9 pm or wait at least two hours before going to sleep have approximately 20 per cent lower risk of those types of cancers, the findings showed.

"Our study concludes that adherence to diurnal eating patterns is associated with a lower risk of cancer," said lead author Manolis Kogevinas from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain.

"The findings highlight the importance of assessing circadian rhythms in studies on diet and cancer," Kogevinas added.

For the study, published in International Journal of Cancer, the team analysed data from 621 cases of prostate cancer and 1,205 cases of breast cancer, as well as 872 male and 1,321 female controls.

The participants, were interviewed about their meal timing, sleep habits and chronotype -- an individual attribute correlating with preference for morning or evening activity.

The participants also completed a questionnaire on their eating habits and adherence to cancer prevention recommendations.

The researchers found that cancer patients were more likely to have dinner late at night.

Breast and prostate cancers are also among those most strongly associated with night-shift work, circadian disruption and alteration of biological rhythms.

The research suggests that long-term late night snacking may have the similar effect to night-shift work and circadian disruption.

"If the findings are confirmed, they will have implications for cancer prevention recommendations, which currently do not take meal timing into account," Kogevinas noted.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery