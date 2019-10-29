Govt's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Campaign Effective in Controlling Dengue, Malaria: Delhi Health Minister

Hailing its’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ mass awareness campaign against mosquito breeding, the Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday announced that the city has reported the lowest number of dengue patients in five years, a report in the Daily Pioneer said.

According to the latest data cited in the report, at least 189 cases of dengue were reported in a week, taking the number to 833 this year compared to 1310 last year. The number of malaria cases has risen to 574 till October 26. Out of total malaria cases, 206 cases have been recorded this month, while September saw 214 cases.

Jain appealed to the people of the city to keep up the collective efforts till next month to prevent mosquito breeding. "Latest figures show that till 26th October there have been 833 cases of Dengue in Delhi this year so far and there has been no casualty as well," Jain said.

The report further stated that of the total 833 dengue cases, 551 were recorded in October, 190 in September, 52 in August, 18 in July, 11 in June and the rest were registered between January and May, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city, 9 new cases of 'Chikungunya' also reported in last week, taking the total number to 132.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the mega Dengue prevention awareness campaign on 1st September appealing people to remain alert till 15th November. The campaign garnered a massive support from public and several other well-known personalities across the country, including cricketers, Bollywood actors and famous journalists, the report said.

Dengue is typically a tropical disease occurring in the monsoon season whose symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. Symptoms include high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and rash, which may not be visible on people with dark skin. Individuals presenting such symptoms should see a doctor, drink lots of water and refrain from medications containing aspirin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.