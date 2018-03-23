English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Grilled Meat Can Make Your BP Levels Soar: Study
Meat charred or exposed to high temperatures may be harmful to your health.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ nitrub / Istock
Unable to resist eating at least two servings of grilled, broiled, or roasted fish, chicken or beef a week? Beware! High-temperature cooking releases chemicals that may raise your blood pressure levels, a precursor for many cardiovascular diseases, finds a Harvard study.
The findings showed 17 per cent higher risk of developing high blood pressure among those who grilled, broiled, or roasted beef, chicken or/and fish more than 15 times a month, compared with less than four times a month.
The risk was 15 per cent higher among those who prefer their food well done, compared with those who prefer rarer meats.
The study showed that when meat protein is charred or exposed to high temperatures, it produces chemicals known as heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAAs), which also raise the risk of hypertension.
"The chemicals produced by cooking meats at high temperatures induce oxidative stress, inflammation and insulin resistance in animal studies, and these pathways may also lead to an elevated risk of developing high blood pressure," said lead author Gang Liu, postdoctoral research student at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
Oxidative stress, inflammation and insulin resistance affect the inner linings of blood vessels, and are associated with the development of atherosclerosis, the disease process that underlies heart disease and causes the arteries to become narrowed.
"Our findings suggest that it may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure if you don't eat these foods cooked well done and avoid the use of open-flame and/or high-temperature cooking methods, including grilling/barbequing and broiling," Liu said.
The results were presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2018 in New Orleans.
For the study, the team analysed cooking methods and the development of high blood pressure in a total of 103,941 men and women who regularly ate beef, poultry or fish.
Also Watch
The findings showed 17 per cent higher risk of developing high blood pressure among those who grilled, broiled, or roasted beef, chicken or/and fish more than 15 times a month, compared with less than four times a month.
The risk was 15 per cent higher among those who prefer their food well done, compared with those who prefer rarer meats.
The study showed that when meat protein is charred or exposed to high temperatures, it produces chemicals known as heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAAs), which also raise the risk of hypertension.
"The chemicals produced by cooking meats at high temperatures induce oxidative stress, inflammation and insulin resistance in animal studies, and these pathways may also lead to an elevated risk of developing high blood pressure," said lead author Gang Liu, postdoctoral research student at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
Oxidative stress, inflammation and insulin resistance affect the inner linings of blood vessels, and are associated with the development of atherosclerosis, the disease process that underlies heart disease and causes the arteries to become narrowed.
"Our findings suggest that it may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure if you don't eat these foods cooked well done and avoid the use of open-flame and/or high-temperature cooking methods, including grilling/barbequing and broiling," Liu said.
The results were presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2018 in New Orleans.
For the study, the team analysed cooking methods and the development of high blood pressure in a total of 103,941 men and women who regularly ate beef, poultry or fish.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Simona Halep Survives Dodin Scare to Advance in Miami
- The Ticking Time-Bomb: India's Water Crisis About to Blow Up in Our Face
- Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Mumbai After Thugs Of Hindostan Shoot, Ready To Work On Future Projects
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Did Sylvester Stallone Just Get Confused Between Salman Khan and Bobby Deol?