Hit by Covid-19 Pandemic, West Bengal Man Sets Up Moving Restaurant In A Lorry

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely devastated the global economy and left millions of people jobless. The tourism sector which involves hotel business is one of the worst-hit. States or regions known to thrive on tourism were left high and dry. People working in related sectors also faced the brunt of the lockdown.

Perth Mandal, a resident of East Burdwan district in West Bengal, was working in Dubai after completing his graduation in hotel management. He had previously worked in many five-star hotels.

However, the pandemic forced Perth to return home. But when the lockdown was extended due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic he realised hard days were ahead.

So, in order to survive the pandemic, Perth took things into his own hands. Equipped with business ideas, he decided to create a moving restaurant on a four-wheeler lorry.

Perth said he didn’t have his own land by the side of a road, and hence came up with the idea of developing a moving restaurant.

This fancy restaurant serves Indo-continental food, and travels across the district looking to attract customers.

He spent around Rs 20 lakh for this project, and the modern restaurant has everything one can ask for. The kitchen is stationed at the first floor and is loaded with all the necessary equipment. The seating area is above the kitchen floor and is decorated with beautiful tables and chairs under huge umbrellas.

Perth said his fancy restaurant can house a maximum of 50 people who can enjoy the open view while having their favourite dish.

Perth said people who feel their house is too small for a get together and want a low-budget event can approach him, and he will come on time with his blue-colour moving restaurant. He has also set up a wash basin at the entrance for maintaining hygiene.

Food trucks have attracted many people amid the pandemic as they are safer than eating in closed spaces at restaurants or bars. Moreover, they are known to provide lip smacking food without burning a hole in pockets.

