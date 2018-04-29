English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
How Personalised Music Can Help Alzheimer's Patients
By listening to the personal soundtrack, the visual network, the salience network, the executive network and the cerebellar and corticocerebellar network pairs all showed significantly higher functional connectivity.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Cathy Yeulet/ Istoc)
Listening to personalised music programme may help alleviate anxiety, improve mood and reduce other symptoms in patients with Alzheimer's disease, says a study.
The findings showed that music activates the attentional network in the salience region of the brain, offering a new way to approach anxiety, depression and agitation in patients with dementia.
Activation of neighbouring regions of the brain may also offer opportunities to delay the continued decline caused by the disease.
"People with dementia are confronted by a world that is unfamiliar to them, which causes disorientation and anxiety," said Jeff Anderson, Associate Professor at the University of Utah, in the US.
"We believe music will tap into the salience network of the brain that is still relatively functioning," he noted in the paper appearing in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.
Further, the researchers found that music activates the brain, causing whole region to communicate.
By listening to the personal soundtrack, the visual network, the salience network, the executive network and the cerebellar and corticocerebellar network pairs all showed significantly higher functional connectivity.
"Brain imaging showed that personally meaningful music is an alternative route for communicating with patients who have Alzheimer's disease," said Norman Foster, Director at the varsity.
"Language and visual memory pathways are damaged early as the disease progresses, but personalised music programmes can activate the brain, especially for patients who are losing contact with their environment," Foster said.
However, these results are by no means conclusive, the researchers noted.
While "no one says playing music will be a cure for Alzheimer's disease, it might make the symptoms more manageable, decrease the cost of care and improve a patient's quality of life", Anderson said.
Also Watch
The findings showed that music activates the attentional network in the salience region of the brain, offering a new way to approach anxiety, depression and agitation in patients with dementia.
Activation of neighbouring regions of the brain may also offer opportunities to delay the continued decline caused by the disease.
"People with dementia are confronted by a world that is unfamiliar to them, which causes disorientation and anxiety," said Jeff Anderson, Associate Professor at the University of Utah, in the US.
"We believe music will tap into the salience network of the brain that is still relatively functioning," he noted in the paper appearing in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.
Further, the researchers found that music activates the brain, causing whole region to communicate.
By listening to the personal soundtrack, the visual network, the salience network, the executive network and the cerebellar and corticocerebellar network pairs all showed significantly higher functional connectivity.
"Brain imaging showed that personally meaningful music is an alternative route for communicating with patients who have Alzheimer's disease," said Norman Foster, Director at the varsity.
"Language and visual memory pathways are damaged early as the disease progresses, but personalised music programmes can activate the brain, especially for patients who are losing contact with their environment," Foster said.
However, these results are by no means conclusive, the researchers noted.
While "no one says playing music will be a cure for Alzheimer's disease, it might make the symptoms more manageable, decrease the cost of care and improve a patient's quality of life", Anderson said.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Williamson and Boys Make it Three in a Row, SRH Defend 152 Against RR
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships