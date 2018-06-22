English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Kate Spade New York Focuses On Suicide Prevention With $1 million Donation
The accessories brand, whose founder and namesake Kate Spade committed suicide earlier this month, will make the donations through its charitable Kate Spade New York Foundation, it announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America.
FILE PHOTO: Kate Spade (REUTERS Fiel Photo)
Kate Spade New York is set to donate $1 million to the cause of suicide prevention.
The accessories brand, whose founder and namesake Kate Spade committed suicide earlier this month, will make the donations through its charitable Kate Spade New York Foundation, it announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. It will begin by donating $250,000 to the confidential messaging service Crisis Text Line, and has also pledged to match any public donations to the service up to the tune of an additional $100,000, from June 20 through June 29. The remaining beneficiaries have yet to be announced.
"Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest," Anna Bakst, CEO of Kate Spade New York, told ABC News in a statement. "We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy."
Spade, who launched her iconic accessories label in 1993, died on June 5. She had sold her majority stake in the brand, known for its signature brightly-colored handbags, in 1999 and was no longer directly associated with the company -- now owned by luxury conglomerate Tapestry -- at the time of her death.
Also Watch
The accessories brand, whose founder and namesake Kate Spade committed suicide earlier this month, will make the donations through its charitable Kate Spade New York Foundation, it announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. It will begin by donating $250,000 to the confidential messaging service Crisis Text Line, and has also pledged to match any public donations to the service up to the tune of an additional $100,000, from June 20 through June 29. The remaining beneficiaries have yet to be announced.
in honor of our company founder, kate spade, our foundation is donating over $1 million to suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes, starting with $250,000 to the @crisistextline. from june 20 through june 29, 2018, the kate spade new york foundation will also match public donations made to the crisis text line, up to the amount of $100,000. to make your donation, please go to crisistextline.org/katespadeny. thank you for your generosity and support.
"Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest," Anna Bakst, CEO of Kate Spade New York, told ABC News in a statement. "We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy."
Spade, who launched her iconic accessories label in 1993, died on June 5. She had sold her majority stake in the brand, known for its signature brightly-colored handbags, in 1999 and was no longer directly associated with the company -- now owned by luxury conglomerate Tapestry -- at the time of her death.
Also Watch
-
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Friday 22 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Amid Romance Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Arrives With Nick Jonas in Mumbai; See Photo
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- Roseanne Spinoff Called The Conners to Air on ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral