Kate Spade New York Focuses On Suicide Prevention With $1 million Donation

Kate Spade New York is set to donate $1 million to the cause of suicide prevention.The accessories brand, whose founder and namesake Kate Spade committed suicide earlier this month, will make the donations through its charitable Kate Spade New York Foundation, it announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. It will begin by donating $250,000 to the confidential messaging service Crisis Text Line, and has also pledged to match any public donations to the service up to the tune of an additional $100,000, from June 20 through June 29. The remaining beneficiaries have yet to be announced."Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest," Anna Bakst, CEO of Kate Spade New York, told ABC News in a statement. "We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy."Spade, who launched her iconic accessories label in 1993, died on June 5. She had sold her majority stake in the brand, known for its signature brightly-colored handbags, in 1999 and was no longer directly associated with the company -- now owned by luxury conglomerate Tapestry -- at the time of her death.