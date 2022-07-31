Milind Soman Loves Running, See Proof From His Trip To Egypt

Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is often seen sharing his passion for exercise on his Instagram page. He is a fitness icon for so many young people. Running is Milind’s most-preferred exercise.

The model has run numerous marathons in the past few years. He rarely skips workouts or exercise sessions. It is quite evident from his Instagram feed that Milind takes his fitness routines quite seriously, even when he is on a vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Milind was holidaying with his wife Ankita Konwar in Egypt. It was then that he posted a reel of himself running on the beach in Alexandria, a port city in Egypt.

In the reel, Milind can be seen sprinting barefoot on the beach in blue shorts and a dark blue tee.

He also wore a pair of sunglasses to complete his beach look. In the caption, he wrote, “Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful, the people are amazing and I can’t imagine what it would be like if the ancient Pharaonic culture was alive today. Mind-boggling.”

He also added the hashtags “running,” “health” and “love.”

Not just one reel but Milind has shared a lot of photos and videos from his trip. Milind and Ankita are seen scuba diving in one of the reels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Milind considers running one of his favorite workouts because it is regarded as one of the best cardiovascular exercises that burns calories quickly. Sometimes, he runs wearing shoes but mostly, Milind prefers running barefoot on the road or the beaches.

Running improves overall sports performance by strengthening the core and minor muscles.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here