English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Most Canadians Say They Won't Try Legal Cannabis Or Boost Current Use
Most Canadians say they probably won't try cannabis and if they already use it won't use more when the mood-altering drug is completely legalised, according to a survey published Thursday.
Representative image
Loading...
Canada is set to become the first G7 nation to legalize the recreational use of cannabis on October 17. In anticipation, the government statistical agency has been collecting data on pot trends to help policymakers better understand the social and economic impact.
According to the latest Statistics Canada survey, 82 percent of more than 5,000 Canadians asked said they would be "unlikely to try cannabis or to increase their consumption with legalization."
Among current users, 28 percent said they would probably boost their pot use. "Intention to use cannabis in the future and once legal largely depended on whether the person reported current use," the agency said in a statement.
About 4.6 million Canadians or 16 percent of the population used cannabis in the first half of this year, according to the data. Males were more likely to consume pot than females, and appeared to prefer dried flower and leaf, whereas females liked edibles better. Overall, dried cannabis accounted for 86 percent of total consumption while edibles -- which will only become legal in 2019 -- accounted for 32 percent.
Other popular pot products included hashish and kief, liquid concentrates and vape pens.
One quarter of users reported spending up to Can$100 (US$77) on pot from May to June; 21 percent spent up to Can$250 and 21 percent spent more than Can$250. The rest, who claimed to have tried it only once or twice in the period, spent nothing on pot.
Also Watch
According to the latest Statistics Canada survey, 82 percent of more than 5,000 Canadians asked said they would be "unlikely to try cannabis or to increase their consumption with legalization."
Among current users, 28 percent said they would probably boost their pot use. "Intention to use cannabis in the future and once legal largely depended on whether the person reported current use," the agency said in a statement.
About 4.6 million Canadians or 16 percent of the population used cannabis in the first half of this year, according to the data. Males were more likely to consume pot than females, and appeared to prefer dried flower and leaf, whereas females liked edibles better. Overall, dried cannabis accounted for 86 percent of total consumption while edibles -- which will only become legal in 2019 -- accounted for 32 percent.
Other popular pot products included hashish and kief, liquid concentrates and vape pens.
One quarter of users reported spending up to Can$100 (US$77) on pot from May to June; 21 percent spent up to Can$250 and 21 percent spent more than Can$250. The rest, who claimed to have tried it only once or twice in the period, spent nothing on pot.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interiors Revealed, India Launch Soon - See Pics
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals
- TM Krishna Promises to Release One Carnatic Song For Jesus or Allah Every Month Amid RSSS Threats
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...