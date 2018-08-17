English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Mothers' Life Span Can Determine Longevity of Daughters
According to the study, if both the mother and the father lived to 90, the likelihood of the daughter achieving longevity and healthy ageing jumped to 38 per cent.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ gpointstudio/ Istock.com)
Loading...
New York: Women whose mothers lived up to the age of 90 are 25 per cent more likely to have increased lifespan, without suffering from any serious illnesses like cancer, diabetes, or heart disease, a new study has found.
However, the same did not hold true for fathers, as the long life of the fathers alone did not correlate to increased longevity in daughters.
But, if both the mother and the father lived to 90, the likelihood of the daughter achieving longevity and healthy ageing jumped to 38 per cent, the study showed.
These ageing outcomes among offsprings could be due to a combination of genetics, environment and behaviours passed on to subsequent generations, the researchers said.
"Our results show that not only did these women live to the age of 90, but they also aged well by avoiding major diseases and disabilities," said lead author Aladdin Shadyab, a postdoctoral student at the University of California-San Diego in the US.
"It's not just about the number of candles on the cake. These women were independent and could do daily activities like bathing, walking, climbing a flight of stairs or participating in hobbies they love, like golf, without limitations," he added.
The study, published in the journal Age and Ageing, analysed data from approximately 22,000 postmenopausal women.
The study did not address parental lifespan effects on sons.
"Although we cannot determine our genes, our study shows the importance of passing on healthy behaviours to our children. Certain lifestyle choices can determine healthy ageing from generation to generation," said Shadyab.
Also Watch
However, the same did not hold true for fathers, as the long life of the fathers alone did not correlate to increased longevity in daughters.
But, if both the mother and the father lived to 90, the likelihood of the daughter achieving longevity and healthy ageing jumped to 38 per cent, the study showed.
These ageing outcomes among offsprings could be due to a combination of genetics, environment and behaviours passed on to subsequent generations, the researchers said.
"Our results show that not only did these women live to the age of 90, but they also aged well by avoiding major diseases and disabilities," said lead author Aladdin Shadyab, a postdoctoral student at the University of California-San Diego in the US.
"It's not just about the number of candles on the cake. These women were independent and could do daily activities like bathing, walking, climbing a flight of stairs or participating in hobbies they love, like golf, without limitations," he added.
The study, published in the journal Age and Ageing, analysed data from approximately 22,000 postmenopausal women.
The study did not address parental lifespan effects on sons.
"Although we cannot determine our genes, our study shows the importance of passing on healthy behaviours to our children. Certain lifestyle choices can determine healthy ageing from generation to generation," said Shadyab.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Director is on 'Box-office Sugar High', Producer Nikkhil Advani Asks Him to 'Calm Down'
- Asian Games Success Key to World Cup Podium Dreams: Harendra
- Kerala Floods: Technology Can Help During Natural Disasters And The Devastation Left in Their Wake
- Google Person Finder Launches Tool For Kerala Flood Victims
- Injury-hit Kohli Could be More Dangerous in Third Test: Bayliss
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...