Navratri Special: Importance of Fasting And Tips to Stay Healthy

The nine-day-long Navratri festival is the time to indulge in ritualistic prayers and cleanse the body through fasting. During the nine-day-long festival, nine forms of Shakti are worshipped; Durga, Kali, Amba, Gauri, Sheetal, Bhairavi, Chandi, Lalita, Bhavani and Tara.Celebrated twice a year- during spring and fall, scientifically these two durations are the exact times when your bodies become more vulnerable to diseases and changes. Hence, it is important to maintain a good diet during this time of the year. And this is exactly where Navratri diet comes into the picture.If taken properly, the Navratri diet helps cleanses the body and prepares it for the seasonal changes. Here’s a quick guide on how to stay away from acidity, indigestion, lack of energy and drowsiness during your fasting.1. Don’t plan your day without water. Keep yourself hydrated with fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, green tea, lemon water other than just plain water.2. The whole idea of Navratri diet is, in fact, a good detox routine, only if you follow it right and don’t be too lenient with what you gorge on.3. Rock salt (sendha namak), the only salt one can use during Navratri, is not just beneficial for your blood pressure but also helps in absorption of minerals better than common salt. Hence, the quantity should be appropriate.4. Just because you’re on a fast, doesn’t mean you have the right to stuff yourself with fried fast food. Don’t overeat. Don’t go overboard with snacks.5. Opt for roasted, boiled and baked meals to help you balance the effect of fried snacks you plan to eat.6. Considering the fact that kuttu flour is a combination of carbohydrates and proteins, having kuttu flour during this time is a good idea.7. If and when you want to eat ‘namkeens’ specially made for fasts, console yourself and guzzle up fruits or roasted nuts as your mid-day munchies.8. While your lunch could be a heavy one, the dinner should be kept light. Going for a green tea post-dinner will give you the required brownie point.