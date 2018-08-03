English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Obesity May Affect The Length of Flu Transmission
According to the study, obese individuals infected with influenza shed the virus for a longer period than those who are not obese, potentially increasing the opportunity for the infection to spread to others.
Obese adults shed the influenza A virus for percent longer than those who were not obese. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Imgorthand/ Istock.com)
Loading...
New US research has found that obese individuals infected with influenza shed the virus for a longer period than those who are not obese, potentially increasing the opportunity for the infection to spread to others.
Carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan, the new study looked at data collected from around 1,800 people in 320 households in Managua, Nicaragua, to analyze the effect of obesity on the duration of viral shedding, which is when an infected person releases the virus, potentially passing it on to others.
The researchers looked at three influenza seasons from 2015 to 2017 and measured the duration of viral shedding using tests of nose and throat samples.
The results showed that obese adults with flu symptoms and confirmed influenza shed influenza A virus for 42 percent longer than non-obese adults, while obese adults infected with flu who were only mildly ill or had no symptoms shed influenza A virus for 104 percent longer than those who were not obese.
Obesity only appeared to affect the duration of viral shedding of the influenza A viruses, one of two types of flu viruses that can cause epidemics in humans.
No association was found for the influenza B virus, which typically causes less serious illness in adults and does not cause pandemics.
Obesity also did not appear to affect the duration of viral shedding among children.
"This is the first real evidence that obesity might impact more than just disease severity," said senior study author Aubree Gordon. "It might directly impact transmission as well."
As obesity can alter the body's immune response and lead to chronic inflammation, in addition to making breathing more difficult and increasing the need for oxygen, the researchers suggest that this may be how the condition affects influenza risk, severity, and transmission potential.
Also Watch
Carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan, the new study looked at data collected from around 1,800 people in 320 households in Managua, Nicaragua, to analyze the effect of obesity on the duration of viral shedding, which is when an infected person releases the virus, potentially passing it on to others.
The researchers looked at three influenza seasons from 2015 to 2017 and measured the duration of viral shedding using tests of nose and throat samples.
The results showed that obese adults with flu symptoms and confirmed influenza shed influenza A virus for 42 percent longer than non-obese adults, while obese adults infected with flu who were only mildly ill or had no symptoms shed influenza A virus for 104 percent longer than those who were not obese.
Obesity only appeared to affect the duration of viral shedding of the influenza A viruses, one of two types of flu viruses that can cause epidemics in humans.
No association was found for the influenza B virus, which typically causes less serious illness in adults and does not cause pandemics.
Obesity also did not appear to affect the duration of viral shedding among children.
"This is the first real evidence that obesity might impact more than just disease severity," said senior study author Aubree Gordon. "It might directly impact transmission as well."
As obesity can alter the body's immune response and lead to chronic inflammation, in addition to making breathing more difficult and increasing the need for oxygen, the researchers suggest that this may be how the condition affects influenza risk, severity, and transmission potential.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mulk Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Has Its Heart in the Right Place
- Saina Nehwal Outplayed by Carolina Marin in Quarters of World Championships
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- 'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...