English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Older Adults Are More Likely To Exercise With Peers
According to the researchers, older adults worldwide are less active than they should be and that can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity and arthritis.
A new review has found that aerobic exercise and resistance training can boost brain power in the over 50s. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Mypurgatoryyears / Istock.com)
Older adults are more likely to stick with a group exercise programme if they can do it with people of their own age, a new study suggests.
The findings also suggest that working out with peers of the same gender does not seem to make a difference -- it's the age that counts.
"This study points to the importance of age-targeting, but perhaps not gender-targeting, when developing these programmes," said lead author Mark Beauchamp, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
The researcher's prediction that same-gender classes would lead to even greater adherence wasn't borne out by the results.
"This is significant, as it could free facilitators from the cost of providing separate classes for each gender unnecessarily," the researchers said.
Elderly who worked out with people of their own age attended an average of 9.5 more classes than counterparts in the mixed-age group, the researchers found.
For the study, published in the journal Health Psychology, researchers recruited 627 adults, averaging 72 years in age, for 12-week exercise classes.
To strengthen participant's commitment, researchers also gave custom T-shirts to participants that identified them as members of a group and were given opportunities to socialise over coffee following class.
"All of this together points to the power of social connections," Beauchamp said.
"If you set the environment up so participants feel a sense of connection or belonging with these other people, then they're more likely to stick with it," Beauchamp added.
According to the researchers, older adults worldwide are less active than they should be and that can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity and arthritis.
The researchers noted that social strategies would be easy to employ in a variety of physical activity settings such as community centres, fitness clubs and retirement communities.
Also Watch
The findings also suggest that working out with peers of the same gender does not seem to make a difference -- it's the age that counts.
"This study points to the importance of age-targeting, but perhaps not gender-targeting, when developing these programmes," said lead author Mark Beauchamp, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
The researcher's prediction that same-gender classes would lead to even greater adherence wasn't borne out by the results.
"This is significant, as it could free facilitators from the cost of providing separate classes for each gender unnecessarily," the researchers said.
Elderly who worked out with people of their own age attended an average of 9.5 more classes than counterparts in the mixed-age group, the researchers found.
For the study, published in the journal Health Psychology, researchers recruited 627 adults, averaging 72 years in age, for 12-week exercise classes.
To strengthen participant's commitment, researchers also gave custom T-shirts to participants that identified them as members of a group and were given opportunities to socialise over coffee following class.
"All of this together points to the power of social connections," Beauchamp said.
"If you set the environment up so participants feel a sense of connection or belonging with these other people, then they're more likely to stick with it," Beauchamp added.
According to the researchers, older adults worldwide are less active than they should be and that can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity and arthritis.
The researchers noted that social strategies would be easy to employ in a variety of physical activity settings such as community centres, fitness clubs and retirement communities.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Williamson and Boys Make it Three in a Row, SRH Defend 152 Against RR
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds