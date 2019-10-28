On Failing to Control Dengue, Pay Rs 50 lakh to Families of Deceased: HC to Telangana Govt
The state government has time till the end of November to figure out how to handle the cases of dengue after which the state will have to shell out Rs 50 lakh to families who have lost their members to dengue.
Representative Image. (Courtesy Neelabh)
The Telangana High Court has told the state government that if it fails to control cases of dengue fever, it should be prepared to shell out Rs 50 lakh to the families of the deceased. The news follows the death of a district court magistrate, M Jayamma, due to dengue shock syndrome earlier this month, which had resulted in lawyers across the state boycotting the courts.
According to media reports, The High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the state government in handling cases of the disease which has seen a sharp spike in the last few months. A report in healthissuesindia.com revealed that the number of dengue cases jumped from 85 in January to 3,809 in October, which shows a 500 percent increase.
Furthermore, a report in The News Minute revealed that notices were issued by the HC to Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar.
Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Municipal Administration Secretary Aravind Kumar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Lokesh Kumar and superintendent of government-run Fever Hospital Dr Shankar made an appearance in the court on Thursday and informed the court on the steps that have been undertaken by them.
The state government has time till the end of November to figure out how to handle the cases of dengue after which the state will have to shell out Rs 50 lakhs to families who have lost their members to the mosquito-borne disease, reported The New Indian Express. They further added that Rs 5 lakh would be recouped from the salaries of the officers concerned as well.
The report further states that the convention of a high-level committee has been mandated by the High Court in addition, to be headed by Chief Secretary Joshi, and a report must be submitted to the Court on a weekly basis.
