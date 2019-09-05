Recover From Chikungunya Better With These 5 Food Items
The immunity system of a body is highly affected in this disease. So, it is pertinent to eat the right food and strengthen immunity.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Neustockimages/ Istock.com)
Chikungunya is a kind of mosquito-borne disease which is transmitted to a human body through the bite of two kinds of infected mosquitoes - Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It was first described during an outbreak in southern Tanzania in 1952. The name “chikungunya” is derived from a word in the Kimakonde language, meaning “to become contorted”, and describes the stooped appearance of the sufferers due to the joint pain.
The disease is rarely fatal. However, major symptoms include joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. There is no specific antiviral drug treatment for chikungunya and treatment is primarily directed to cure the symptoms separately. The immunity system of a body is highly affected in this disease. So, it is pertinent to eat the right food and strengthen immunity.
1) Citrus fruits
Food items which are rich in Vitamin C are generally advised for consumption after suffering from chikungunya. They help in the immunity process and since the digestive system is also highly affected in this disease, food rich in vitamin C becomes easily digestible.
2) Coconuts
Coconut is helpful in three departments during chikungunya. Firstly, it helps a patient to detox their body. Secondly, it protects a body from getting dehydrated. And thirdly, coconuts prove to be helpful for the liver.
3) Homemade dal
Homemade Dal is rich in proteins which makes your body strong. It is also very easy to consume and thereby, also easily digestible. Simple cooked yellow dal is best for your system.
4) Soups
Plain watery vegetable or chicken soups provide you with vitamin A and help you in strengthening your immunity. Avoid adding heavy cream in your soup as the digestive system is also weak during chikungunya.
5) Green leafy vegetables
These are rich in vitamins which help in the process of combating the chikungunya virus from an infected body. Super easy to digest, green vegetable are very healthy for the patient.
