English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Regular, Active Breaks could Counteract the Effects of Desk Jobs and Sedentary Lifestyle
The researchers found that compared to prolonged sitting, taking regular breaks to perform short, repeated bouts of activity lowered concentrations of blood sugar and insulin in the bloodstream for up to nine hours after a meal.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
A new review has found that alternating prolonged periods of sitting with regular breaks to get up and move around could help to offset the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle.
Carried out by researchers at the University of Otago, New Zealand, and the University of Prince Edward Island and University of Guelph in Canada, the review analyzed 44 studies which had recruited healthy males and females of all ages, to compare the impact of prolonged sitting for up to 24 hours against interrupted sitting, using various health markers.
These markers included postprandial glucose (glucose measured after a meal, a spike in which can indicate difficulty in metabolizing carbohydrates and producing insulin), insulin (high levels of which can indicate insulin resistance and contribute to conditions such as diabetes), and triglycerides (a fat lipid in the blood, which is an important marker of heart health).
The researchers found that compared to prolonged sitting, taking regular breaks to perform short, repeated bouts of activity lowered concentrations of blood sugar and insulin in the bloodstream for up to nine hours after a meal.
Concentrations of triglycerides in the blood also decreased, although this effect seems to be delayed, only occurring 12 to 16 hours after the activity.
"The current physical activity guidelines to sit less and move more apply to everyone," said study author Dr. Meredith Peddie. "Most of us spend about 75 per cent of our day sitting or being sedentary, and this behaviour has been linked to increased rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, some cancers and overall mortality."
"We should all be finding ways to avoid sitting for long periods, and to increase the amount of movement we do throughout the entire day."
Dr. Peddie addded that the most interesting finding from the review is that the levels of the reductions in blood sugar, insulin or fat do not appear to be affected by the intensity of the activity performed, what you have eaten, how old you are, or how much you weigh.
However, the authors did note that more research is needed to identify the most beneficial timing, duration and mode of activity break.
Also Watch
Carried out by researchers at the University of Otago, New Zealand, and the University of Prince Edward Island and University of Guelph in Canada, the review analyzed 44 studies which had recruited healthy males and females of all ages, to compare the impact of prolonged sitting for up to 24 hours against interrupted sitting, using various health markers.
These markers included postprandial glucose (glucose measured after a meal, a spike in which can indicate difficulty in metabolizing carbohydrates and producing insulin), insulin (high levels of which can indicate insulin resistance and contribute to conditions such as diabetes), and triglycerides (a fat lipid in the blood, which is an important marker of heart health).
The researchers found that compared to prolonged sitting, taking regular breaks to perform short, repeated bouts of activity lowered concentrations of blood sugar and insulin in the bloodstream for up to nine hours after a meal.
Concentrations of triglycerides in the blood also decreased, although this effect seems to be delayed, only occurring 12 to 16 hours after the activity.
"The current physical activity guidelines to sit less and move more apply to everyone," said study author Dr. Meredith Peddie. "Most of us spend about 75 per cent of our day sitting or being sedentary, and this behaviour has been linked to increased rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, some cancers and overall mortality."
"We should all be finding ways to avoid sitting for long periods, and to increase the amount of movement we do throughout the entire day."
Dr. Peddie addded that the most interesting finding from the review is that the levels of the reductions in blood sugar, insulin or fat do not appear to be affected by the intensity of the activity performed, what you have eaten, how old you are, or how much you weigh.
However, the authors did note that more research is needed to identify the most beneficial timing, duration and mode of activity break.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engagement: All the Best
- No Ronaldo, No Zidane, No problem as Real Madrid Start La Liga with Victory
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
- Karan Johar Brews Bollywood Gossip in New Season of Koffee With Karan
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...