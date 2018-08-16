English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Sleeping Pills Linked to Alzheimer's Disease Risk: Study
According to the study, regular intake of benzodiazepines may be associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Representative Image (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
London: Regular intake of benzodiazepines, widely used to treat insomnia and anxiety, may be associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, a study has warned.
Even though the increased risk for Alzheimer's disease was small in this study, the threshold for prescribing benzodiazepines and related drugs should be high enough due to their several adverse effects and events, such as falls, said researchers from the University of Eastern Finland.
These medications are commonly used for sleep problems, but their effectiveness for this indication diminishes over weeks or months. However, the risk of adverse events remains in longer-term use.
The results, published in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica, showed that the risk increase was similar with both benzodiazepines and Z drugs regardless of their half-life.
The study included all Finnish community dwellers with newly diagnosed Alzheimer's disease in 70,719 persons, and their age, sex and region of residence matched controls (282,862 persons).
Many chronic disorders, substance abuse, socioeconomical position and use of antidepressants and antipsychotics were taken into account. To account for reverse causality, drug use within 5 years before Alzheimer's disease diagnosis was not taken into account.
After adjustment for other psychotropics, it is possible that the association may partially be due to antidepressants and/or antipsychotics, or concomitant use of these medications, the researchers noted.
Also Watch
Even though the increased risk for Alzheimer's disease was small in this study, the threshold for prescribing benzodiazepines and related drugs should be high enough due to their several adverse effects and events, such as falls, said researchers from the University of Eastern Finland.
These medications are commonly used for sleep problems, but their effectiveness for this indication diminishes over weeks or months. However, the risk of adverse events remains in longer-term use.
The results, published in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica, showed that the risk increase was similar with both benzodiazepines and Z drugs regardless of their half-life.
The study included all Finnish community dwellers with newly diagnosed Alzheimer's disease in 70,719 persons, and their age, sex and region of residence matched controls (282,862 persons).
Many chronic disorders, substance abuse, socioeconomical position and use of antidepressants and antipsychotics were taken into account. To account for reverse causality, drug use within 5 years before Alzheimer's disease diagnosis was not taken into account.
After adjustment for other psychotropics, it is possible that the association may partially be due to antidepressants and/or antipsychotics, or concomitant use of these medications, the researchers noted.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar and the Internet are Mourning the Loss of Cricketer Ajit Wadekar
- A 4-Year-Old Indian Boy Had a 'Whistling Cough.' Here's What the Doctors Found.
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...