This Season, Fight Dengue Fever by Adding These Foods to Your Daily Diet

Every year, nearly half of the world population is at risk of catching dengue, a mosquito borne viral infection that often turns lethal, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

Transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the Aedes aegypti species and to a lesser extent the Aedes albopictus, it is widespread throughout the tropics, with rainfall, temperature and unplanned urbanisation being catalysts to its growth.

Dengue fever has no prescribed medication and thus, a lot of rest and the right diet is the only way to recover from the disease. It is extremely important to take effective care and preventive measures. If a person feels feverish and experience body pain paired with rashes, they should immediately get checked for dengue. A drop in platelet count is usually indicative of the disease.

Here are a few foods that can propel a person towards recovery by increasing platelet counts, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a great source of Vitamin K, which helps to regenerate blood platelets and should be included in the daily diet of dengue patients.

Pomegranate: Rich in nutrients and minerals that provide the required energy, it helps patients fight exhaustion and fatigue. Being a rich source of iron, it also helps maintaining blood platelet count.

Spinach: A rich source of iron and omega-3 fatty acids, it helps improve the immune system.

Papaya leaves: Papaya leaf extract increases platelet count and is perhaps the best home remedy for dengue.

Coconut water: Consumption of coconut water is a must as it provides all the minerals and electrolytes that the body requires after it has lost them due to dehydration.

Citrus fruits: Packed with vitamins and daily nutrients, they help dengue patients in a speedy recovery. Consumption of citrus fruit juices like orange juice helps in digestion and increases urinary output of dengue patients.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.