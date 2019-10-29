This Season, Fight Dengue Fever by Adding These Foods to Your Daily Diet
Dengue fever has no prescribed medication and thus, a lot of rest and the right diet is the only way to recover from the disease.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ gordana jovanovic/ Istock.com
Every year, nearly half of the world population is at risk of catching dengue, a mosquito borne viral infection that often turns lethal, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.
Transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the Aedes aegypti species and to a lesser extent the Aedes albopictus, it is widespread throughout the tropics, with rainfall, temperature and unplanned urbanisation being catalysts to its growth.
Dengue fever has no prescribed medication and thus, a lot of rest and the right diet is the only way to recover from the disease. It is extremely important to take effective care and preventive measures. If a person feels feverish and experience body pain paired with rashes, they should immediately get checked for dengue. A drop in platelet count is usually indicative of the disease.
Here are a few foods that can propel a person towards recovery by increasing platelet counts, according to a report in Pinkvilla.
Broccoli: Broccoli is a great source of Vitamin K, which helps to regenerate blood platelets and should be included in the daily diet of dengue patients.
Pomegranate: Rich in nutrients and minerals that provide the required energy, it helps patients fight exhaustion and fatigue. Being a rich source of iron, it also helps maintaining blood platelet count.
Spinach: A rich source of iron and omega-3 fatty acids, it helps improve the immune system.
Papaya leaves: Papaya leaf extract increases platelet count and is perhaps the best home remedy for dengue.
Coconut water: Consumption of coconut water is a must as it provides all the minerals and electrolytes that the body requires after it has lost them due to dehydration.
Citrus fruits: Packed with vitamins and daily nutrients, they help dengue patients in a speedy recovery. Consumption of citrus fruit juices like orange juice helps in digestion and increases urinary output of dengue patients.
