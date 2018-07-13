English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
This Virtual-Reality Based Whale Ride Helps Ease Fear of Heights: Study
VR-based treatments, the team concluded, "have the potential to greatly increase treatment provision for mental health disorders
(photo for representation, image: Reuters)
People who had lived with a fear of heights for decades became less afraid after virtual reality (VR) therapy that saw them riding a flying whale, researchers said on Thursday. A specialised team that included psychologists and IT experts put confirmed acrophobes through their paces in a series of life-like VR simulations, after which all reported "a reduction in fear", they announced.
VR-based treatments, the team concluded, "have the potential to greatly increase treatment provision for mental health disorders." With a virtual "coach" to guide people through treatment, the new method could offer a low-cost way of providing care to people who cannot afford or access a face-to-face therapist. The VR coach uses the recorded voice of an actor.
Fear of heights, the most common phobia, affects one in five people at some point of their lives, according to researchers who published their findings in The Lancet Psychiatry medical journal. Most never receive treatment.
For the latest study, the team recruited 100 volunteers. Half were given VR treatment and the other half not, to allow for comparison. This was the first VR phobia treatment not to require the presence of a real-life therapist, said the team. "We designed the treatment to be as imaginative, entertaining and easy to navigate as possible," explained study leader Daniel Freeman of the University of Oxford's psychiatry department.
Wearing goggles and tactile gloves while standing safely on firm ground, patients moved around a 3-D world centred in the massive atrium of a computerised, ten-storey office building. The pre-recorded, 30-minute programme sessions ran automatically, with the virtual coach explaining what the participants must do. Tasks included having to cross a rickety bridge, rescue a cat from a tree, perform tasks near the edge of a balcony, and ride a flying whale. The outcome after several sessions exceeded the researchers' expectations.
In self-reported feedback, "over three-quarters of the participants receiving the VR treatments showed at least a halving of their fear of heights," said Freeman.
Also Watch
VR-based treatments, the team concluded, "have the potential to greatly increase treatment provision for mental health disorders." With a virtual "coach" to guide people through treatment, the new method could offer a low-cost way of providing care to people who cannot afford or access a face-to-face therapist. The VR coach uses the recorded voice of an actor.
Fear of heights, the most common phobia, affects one in five people at some point of their lives, according to researchers who published their findings in The Lancet Psychiatry medical journal. Most never receive treatment.
For the latest study, the team recruited 100 volunteers. Half were given VR treatment and the other half not, to allow for comparison. This was the first VR phobia treatment not to require the presence of a real-life therapist, said the team. "We designed the treatment to be as imaginative, entertaining and easy to navigate as possible," explained study leader Daniel Freeman of the University of Oxford's psychiatry department.
Wearing goggles and tactile gloves while standing safely on firm ground, patients moved around a 3-D world centred in the massive atrium of a computerised, ten-storey office building. The pre-recorded, 30-minute programme sessions ran automatically, with the virtual coach explaining what the participants must do. Tasks included having to cross a rickety bridge, rescue a cat from a tree, perform tasks near the edge of a balcony, and ride a flying whale. The outcome after several sessions exceeded the researchers' expectations.
In self-reported feedback, "over three-quarters of the participants receiving the VR treatments showed at least a halving of their fear of heights," said Freeman.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep's Career-best Figures, Rohit's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Register Easy Victory in First ODI
- Ant-Man and The Wasp LIVE Review: Will Paul Rudd's Tiny Hero Dominate the Big Screen?
- Instagram Has a New Question Feature But the Internet Doesn't Want the Answer
- Emmys 2018: Game of Thrones, Westworld and Netflix Dominate This Year's Nominations
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh