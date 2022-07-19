Three Amazing Fitness Lessons To Be Learnt From Sushmita Sen That Can Motivate Anyone And Everyone

Sushmita Sen is 46 years old and we still cannot keep gushing about how perfect she looks and how well she has maintained her ultra-toned figure. There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that the actress shares a strict fitness regimen.

Our favourite Miss Universe often takes to her social media handles to share videos of her engaged in acts such as aerial yoga and we cannot help but gasp in aww. Therefore, we bring to you three incredible lessons that you can take from her to remain healthy and steady.

A Nutritious Diet To Swear By

It is true that Sushmita works out frequently but she is able to do so because of a good diet in place. She has revealed in several interviews previously that she does not skip a single meal in a day and makes sure of the fact that her body is constantly hydrated. Engage in Gymnastics and Enhancement Of Core Strenghts

By the looks of her social media videos it seems like Sushmita is a big fan of keeping her core strength on point along with her flexibility and reflexes. The actress does so with her constant practice of gymnastics.

3. Never Stop

Sushmita is an inspiration to many and if there is one thing that she does not know how to do is, she is unaware of how to stop. She strives to achieve new goals everyday and set examples. It is because of her resilience that she is able to do all that she is doing and look the way that she does.

