English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Twitterati Logical during Mornings, Emotional in Evenings: Study
"Circadian rhythms are a major feature of most systems in the human body, and when these are disrupted they can result in psychiatric, cardiovascular and metabolic disease," said Stafford Lightman, Professor at the Britain's University of Bristol.
Twitter. Representative Image. (Reuters)
Early morning tweets are often based on a logical way of thinking, while those in the evenings and nights are high on emotions, finds an analysis of 800-million tweets. The findings showed that our mode of thinking changes at different times of the day and follows a 24-hour pattern. At 6 a.m., analytical thinking was shown to peak; the words and language at this time were shown to correlate with a more logical way of thinking.
However, in the evenings and nights this thinking style changed to a more emotional and existential one.
"Circadian rhythms are a major feature of most systems in the human body, and when these are disrupted they can result in psychiatric, cardiovascular and metabolic disease," said Stafford Lightman, Professor at the Britain's University of Bristol.
"The use of media data allows us to analyse neuropsychological parameters in a large unbiased population and gain insights into how mood-related use of language changes as a function of time of day. This will help us understand the basis of disorders in which this process is disrupted," Lightman added.
For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the team examined thinking behaviour by analysing seven-billion words used in 800-million tweets. They found that the tweets starting at around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., depicts expressions with measures of analytical thinking through the high use of nouns, articles and prepositions. This early-morning period also shows increased concern with achievement and power. On the other hand, the researchers found a more impulsive, social, and emotional mode during evening. The tweets during evening were correlated with the language of existential concerns but anti-correlated with expression of positive emotions.
Overall, the study found strong evidence that our language changes dramatically between night and day, reflecting changes in our concerns and underlying cognitive and emotional processes, the researchers said. These shifts also occur at times associated with major changes in neural activity and hormonal levels, suggesting possible relations with our circadian clock.
Also Watch
However, in the evenings and nights this thinking style changed to a more emotional and existential one.
"Circadian rhythms are a major feature of most systems in the human body, and when these are disrupted they can result in psychiatric, cardiovascular and metabolic disease," said Stafford Lightman, Professor at the Britain's University of Bristol.
"The use of media data allows us to analyse neuropsychological parameters in a large unbiased population and gain insights into how mood-related use of language changes as a function of time of day. This will help us understand the basis of disorders in which this process is disrupted," Lightman added.
For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the team examined thinking behaviour by analysing seven-billion words used in 800-million tweets. They found that the tweets starting at around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., depicts expressions with measures of analytical thinking through the high use of nouns, articles and prepositions. This early-morning period also shows increased concern with achievement and power. On the other hand, the researchers found a more impulsive, social, and emotional mode during evening. The tweets during evening were correlated with the language of existential concerns but anti-correlated with expression of positive emotions.
Overall, the study found strong evidence that our language changes dramatically between night and day, reflecting changes in our concerns and underlying cognitive and emotional processes, the researchers said. These shifts also occur at times associated with major changes in neural activity and hormonal levels, suggesting possible relations with our circadian clock.
Also Watch
-
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Friday 22 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- Did You Know Ranveer Was the First Choice for Sanju? Here is How Ranbir Reacted to It
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- Roseanne Spinoff Called The Conners to Air on ABC This Fall Without Roseanne Barr
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics