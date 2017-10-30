Video Wall

Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices

Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices

Vidyut Jammwal Talks About Benefits of Rope Climbing

Develop your physical and mental strength with rope climbing.

Contributor Content

First published: October 30, 2017, 2:10 PM IST | Updated: October 30, 2017
facebook Twitter google
A great way to develop grip, rope climbing helps build biceps and upper body. It helps develop physical and mental strength. If performed correctly rope climbing helps develop endurance and ability to master your own weight.

In this episode of Limitless With Vidyut Jammwal, the actor tells you all about rope climbing techniques.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...