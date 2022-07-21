What Is Monkeypox? Here’s How to Prevent Your Child From Getting Infected

Parents should keep a watch on a few symptoms in children as a precautionary measure against monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a communicable disease that can spread from animals to humans. The viral infection is quite similar to smallpox. In a few countries, monkeypox has been declared endemic and lately, the cases are on the rise.

The symptoms of monkeypox are typically not that severe. As far as the adults are concerned, there is not much to worry about. However, it can be fatal for children in some cases.

According to Piyush Ranjan, Additional Professor from the Department of Medicine of AIIMS, Delhi, there is no reason to worry as the monkeypox virus’ infectivity is very less as compared to the COVID-19 virus. However, the doctor warned that monkeypox can be fatal for children.

The symptoms of monkeypox, as well as smallpox, are similar. Generally, among the infected individuals, including kids, the symptoms of discomfort, fever, rashes, swollen lymph nodes and chills are noticed.

The parents should be watchful about the following symptoms in children.

Rashes: They appear on the second or third day after the child gets infected. The rashes are usually first noticed on the face and spread to the hands, palms and feet. Most of the rashes often get filled with fluid.

Fever: Among monkeypox patients children are more prone to fever compared to adults. It’s always advised to consult a doctor immediately after you notice fever in your children.

In order to protect your children, you should take the following precautions.

1. Prevent your child from getting in contact with monkeys, rodents and sick animals. Also stop children from visiting the areas where there are dead animals.

2. Consume only fully cooked meat

3. Make sure that children don’t come in contact with infected individuals

4. Advise the children to keep their hands clean by washing them with soap and water

5. Use alcohol-based sanitisers for children

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.