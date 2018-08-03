World Breastfeeding Week 2018: Tips on How to Use Breast Pumps

World Breastfeeding Week, observed from August 1 to 7, is celebrated every year to encourage and support breastfeeding in an effort to improve the health of babies around the world. The week aims to spread awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for the mother and the child.According to a new Unicef and WHO report an estimated 78 million babies -- or three out of five -- worldwide are not breastfed within the first hour of birth which exposes them at higher risk of death and diseases and reduce their chances of meeting physical and mental growth standards.On the positive side, India shows better result as within a decade from 2005-15 the breastfeeding initiation in the first hour of birth increased from 23.1 percent in 2005 to 41.5 percent in 2015.With a motive to spread a word about importance of breastfeeding, WHO (World Health Organisation) themed this year as “Breastfeeding: Foundation for Life” — a recognition of the importance of breastfeeding for the mother and baby.Meanwhile, experts suggest that new age mothers who often find it difficult to keep up with the fast pace of the current lifestyle and breastfeed their newborns can opt for breast pumps.As the World Breastfeeding Week is underway, Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Chicco India shares easy-to-remember tips to use the breast pumps, compiled and formulated by the Osservatorio, Chicco the Baby Research Centre:* Sit in a relaxed and comfortable position with your arm close to the body and the wrist aligned with the arm, so that there is no strain on shoulder and neck.* Place the silicone cup on to the breast in a manner that it has proper grip and the nipple should be in the centre of the breast shield flange to reduce friction on the nipple.* Follow the natural breast feeding rhythm by pressing and releasing the pump lever with the help of the handle for proper milk extraction.* If milk is being extracted for future usage, it is advisable to let it flow directly into the milk container and place it in the fridge or freezer.* Extracted milk should be thawed at room temperature before feeding, it should be reheated in a bottle warmer or in the microwave.* After every usage wash the breast pump thoroughly followed by either hot or cold sterilisation (except the handle).Suresh Kumar, Head Of Department - Pediatrics and Neonatology of Apollo Cradle suggest the following measures storing the breast pumps:* Tubing bottles should be changed with every expression and should be sterilised in boiling water.* Expression should be done regularly every 2-3 hours.* Breast pump can be used in special conditions like retracted nipple, inverted nipple.* Expressed milk to be stored appropriately for preventing infections.(With inputs from IANS)